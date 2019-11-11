<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Seriake Dickson, says he does not know how much guns, especially an AK-47 cost.

He stated this on Sunday during a live media chat in Yenagoa.

Dickson said it was not in his character to procure and perpetrate violence to cause political disability in his state to gain political advantage as a leader.

He said the peace, development and stability being enjoyed in the state ahead of the governorship poll were a testament to the huge investments in security his administration had made in the past eight years.

The governor said, “Election is not a time to kill and maim people. My candidate, the candidate of our party, Senator Douye Diri, and his running mate and the PDP leaders have been going round explaining what has been done and promising consolidation for prosperity.

“I have contested elections after elections. I have been governor, the first governor to serve eight years in our state, a very turbulent state. And we have done everything we have done, yet I don’t know the price of an AK-47.”