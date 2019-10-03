<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s kinsmen in Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, have declared support for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for November 16 election, Senator Douye Diri and his running mate Senator Lawrence Ewrujakpor.

Rising from their meeting convened by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, the kinsmen vowed to vote massively for the PDP candidate.

The stakeholders at the meeting tagged: Ogbia Unity Congress and organised by the Ogbia Restoration Crusaders, dismissed insinuations that Diri was stingy, describing the candidate as a nice man.

A member representing Ogbia Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Fred Obua, said the PDP was stable in the state, adding that Ogbia would deliver 95 per cent of the votes to the PDP.

Commenting on Diri’s personality, he said: “Douye Diri is a free man, nobody should use the name of stingy as a campaign strategy. He is a nice man, somebody that is accessible. He is a highly experienced man and somebody you can trust anytime.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of Ogbia Local Government Area, Mr. Ebinyo Turner noted that Ogbia youths were happy with the PDP because of its generosity in bringing development to Ogbia land.

He said that Ogbia had been a traditionally undivided PDP support base and would rally round the PDP for massive victory in the governorship election in November 16.

Also a PDP chieftain and Commissioner for Information, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, hailed leaders and stakeholders for their support to the candidate and his running mate.

He said he was happy that leaders from the council came out en masse to endorse the PDP candidate.

He thanked the Chairman of the Ogbia Restoration Caucus, Chief George Okirinya, Graham Ipigansi and the member representing Ogbia Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Fred Obua.