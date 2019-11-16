<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The kinsmen of a former president, Goodluck Jonathan, in Otueke, Ogbai Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have decried the late arrival of the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

As of the time of sending report no officials of the commission could be sited Otasi ward 13 voting centre.

A voter, Cyril Nemete, who spoke with newsmen expressed dissatisfaction over the development.

“This is a rigging strategy, what will say was the reason for this, our people who came out to cast their votes, including the former president Jonathan, had gone back to their houses,” he states.

Another resident of the area, who gave his name as Charles, described the act as marginalisation.

“They are doing us this just because our son is no longer in power. Yenagoa, where they are distributing the materials from, is just about 30 minutes drive; why can’t these INEC people be here before 8 am?

Generally, the people of the area conducted themselves peacefully.

Heavy security presence was noticed in the area, but they were not molesting citizens.