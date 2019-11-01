<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State, stakeholders have reminded political actors on the need to ensure that the forthcoming election is credible and peaceful.

This position was canvassed by community leaders, religious leaders, civil society groups, youths and security agencies at a one day stakeholders meeting organized by the Centre For Transparency Advocacy with the theme: Towards A Credible November 16 Governorship Election; The role of Stakeholders, held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

They noted that for elections to be peaceful and credible, the youths who are energetic and constitute about 60 percent of the voting populace, should resist being used by disgruntled politicians to cause violence.

The Executive Director, Centre for Transparency Advocacy, Mrs. Faith Nwadishi, said the forum was convened to chart the way forward by synergizing and partnering with citizens and critical stakeholders to a credible, fair and peaceful election.

Nwadishi said: “This meeting is critical because we are looking at our roles as stakeholders and critical participants in the electoral process leading to the actual election. The roles we play, as stakeholders, will certainly affect the outcome of the election either positively or negatively.

“It will also allow us to interact with stakeholders to genuinely fashion out a way forward by looking at key highlights, fallouts and events before the last general elections, the 2015 Bayelsa elections and how we can improve on it by learning from past experiences.

“It is important, as stakeholders in the electoral process, to have a critical look at some issues that will engender better democratic practices which will, in turn, help the electoral umpire to fashion a credible pathway to elections and the electoral process.”

Also speaking, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Operations, Bayelsa Command, DCP Jide Kolawole, outlined measures being put in place by the Command to guarantee prevailing peace before, during and after elections to include training of personnel on election coverage, joint patrol and identification of flashpoint as well as carrying out raids to mob up arms.

Kolawole noted that the Police are collaborating with other security agencies through the inter-agency committee on security to maintain peace.

He, however, enjoined Bayelsans to cooperate by conducting themselves peacefully.