The Rivers State Police Command has deployed 2,000 personnel to complement other security agencies in the Bayelsa State governorship election.

The personnel were seen at the Command Headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, conveyed in buses and hundreds of Police Patrol Trucks.

Spokesman of the Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni said the deployment of the 2,000 officers will not affect the security architecture of Rivers state.

Omoni added that it is a routine duty for the Police to support other commands when the need arises, adding that the election in Bayelsa requires support.

“What we are providing is tactical support to complement the security arrangement already in place.

“Two thousand of our men have left Port Harcourt already and they will be in Bayelsa for 7days; they will be there 3days before the election and 3days after the election.

“Let me assure you that the deployment of our personnel will not affect our operations here in Rivers state. I can assure you that the state will not be porous. So there is no cause for alarm,” Omoni said.