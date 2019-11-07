<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Adamu Abubakar, has warned persons planning to foment trouble during next weekend’s Bayelsa State governorship election to stay away from all polling boots or incur the wrath of battle-ready security agents that will be on duty.

He spoke during the signing of peace accord between the political parties contesting the election and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Yenagoa on Thursday.

“Let me use this opportunity to warn those coming from outside this state to foment trouble. I urge them to have a rethink and stay away because we will not spare them and any other person planning to commit any electoral malfeasance.

“I want to assure you that no officer will come and misbehave during the election. I urge members of the village to arrest any fake police officers identified during the election.

“And for those planning to commit arson by burning any INEC office, I want to remind them that arson is a criminal offense and anybody caught will be prosecuted.

“Let me assure you that INEC offices in the state will be protected and I urge anybody who has plan of committing arson to have a rethink because we are going to fortify the offices. Offenders will also be arrested,” he warned.

On the possibility of the policemen on duty appearing in the same uniform, the IGP said: “Police will appear on one single uniform except the tactical team. And we are going to tag every police personnel on election duty for easy identification. We will not tell you the type of uniform the police will put one because we don’t want you to go and fake it,” he said.

Similarly, appealing to the indigenes of the state, the Director General NYSC, Brig-General Ibrahim Shauibu, urged to protect the helpless corps members deployed as adhoc staff for the election.

“We have had a successful relationship with INEC but I am concerned about the corps members to be deployed for the election. I want to appeal to Bayelsans to protect them, don’t harm them, give them all forms of assistance because they are not from this state,” he pleaded.