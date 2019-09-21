<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Agip, an oil company in Bayelsa State has been warned to stop interfering in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youths, which gave this warning in Abuja, called on the federal government to caution the oil company.

The youths, under the aegis of PDP South-South Youth Vanguard, noted that Agip interference in the forthcoming election is capable of causing the crisis in Bayelsa State.

The youths, in a statement by its National Chairman, James Efe Akpofure, also called on the Bayelsa chiefs, elders and stakeholders to warn the oil company to face the business that brought them to Nigeria.

Specifically, the youths noted that Agip is sponsoring a particular candidate for the forthcoming election and has already empowered the candidate.

The youths further noted that the action of the oil company is capable of destabilizing the state because of vested interest.

The PDP Youth Vanguard said: “Our investigation revealed that Agip is sponsoring the candidate of All Progressives Candidate (APC) in the forthcoming Bayelsa state governorship election.

“We have also gathered that every month there is a particular amount of money being paid to this candidate as a means to empower him for this forthcoming governorship election.

“We would not have reacted but when we think of the implications and also because of the fact that we have several candidates in the governorship race, we couldn’t help it but speak out.

“Agip is on the soil of Bayelsa and as such, the oil company cannot been seen displaying such brazing partisanship. We know the crisis such stance could cause in the state and we have to address it before it snowball into something else.

“We are calling on the federal and state governments, the chiefs, elders and other stakeholders to call the Agip company to order.

“We will not take such a discriminatory stance from the company and beside we are not unaware of the dangerous fire being stoke by the company, in their move to sponsor a particular candidate against others. We need peace in Bayelsa and we don’t want anybody to distabilise the peace we are presently enjoying in the state.”