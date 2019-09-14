<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Stakeholders and former ward chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have condemned verbal attacks on Senator Lawrence Ewrujakpo following his earlier choice by Governor Seriake Dickson as the running mate to the party’s candidate, Senator Douye Diri.

Fresh crisis erupted in PDP following earlier insistence by Dickson and some party chieftains that Erwrujakpo, who hails from his Sagbama Local Government Area and represents Bayelsa West at the Senate should be Diri’s running mate.

Following outcries by many party members, who condemned the development describing it as clanish, selfish and recipe for failure at the election, Dickson convened a stakeholders meeting to review the decision within the September 23 timeframe for substitution of candidates.

But former PDP ward chairmen under the auspices of the Patriots said the attacks on Ewrujakpo was unwarranted and disappointing.

The stakeholders said persons descending on the senator with campaigns of calumny were deliberately misinforming the public and spreading false tribal sentiments to discredit Ewrujakpo.

The stakeholders, in a statement signed by their Co-convener, Mr. Ogorika Kakandar, said the people of Bayelsa seemed to have forgotten the workaholic and service-oriented attributes of the senator when he was the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure.

Kakandar said the senator was one of the brains behind many landmark projects of the restoration government before he was elected as Senator representing Bayelsa West.

Kakandar said: “Bayelsa West Senatorial district is at the advantageous position in producing the next deputy Governor of the state. This informed the PDP leadership to nominate Sen. Lawrence Ewrujakpo.

“The senator hails from Ofoni community in Sagbama LGA of Bayelsa state, a proud son of Tarakiri clan, born on the 5th of September 1965.

“His insatiable quest for knowledge and versatility caused him to acquire various academic degrees as well as tremendously impact lives wherever he finds himself making him a valuable team player, admired by all.

“We express our confidence in Sen. Lawrence Ewrujakpo as a dependable ally to every progressive Bayelsan, a symbol of inspiration and a servant-leader who gives hope to followers.

“We urge eligible voters and Bayelsans to rally round and offer their maximum support to Sen. Douye Diri and Sen. Lawrence Ewrujakpo as the candidate and running mate”.