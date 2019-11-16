<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to cancel elections in areas where electoral fraud were committed.

Diri also urged security agencies to remain neutral and be professional in their duties to ensure free and fair election.

Speaking shortly after casting his vote at Sampou Ward 6, Unit 4, Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area on Saturday, the PDP candidate alleged that his supporters and PDP members were denied opportunity to cast their votes in Nembe-Bassambiri and many other places.

He said the situation was with “full support of the security agencies.”

He accused the All Progressives Congress of intimidating voters in many local government areas and hijacking election materials.

“I can only speak about my ward and unit; and the reports I have received in my local government area.

“The election is going on smoothly here. I have just voted and the voting process was orderly.

“It is going on peacefully. However, I have reports of pockets of electoral fraud committed by the APC, coming with thugs to hijack electoral materials and denying PDP members access to voting.

“I have raised the red flag about Nembe-Bassambiri and the report I have is, no PDP agent is allowed to go to Nembe-Bassambiri

“At Enewari, the report I have is that APC went with thugs; at Opolo, the report I have is that the APC went there with thugs.

“The same goes in other pocket areas. We are monitoring the process.

“We are calling on the umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, to be alive to their duties because we have received reports from other wards and local government areas.

“And where they need to invoke their powers, they should invoke their powers of either not accepting cooked-up results or where materials have been hijacked.

“Secondly, we call on the security agencies to be alive to their duties and not to take sides with the APC, which are reports that we have been receiving.

“Let them be professional in their conduct, let them be neutral so that the elections will be credible, transparent, open; so that our party members will not be harassed or intimidated,” he said.