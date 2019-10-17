<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson has boasted that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will win next month’s governorship election.

He spoke on Wednesday in Yenagoa during a media chat.

The governor said that the PDP was not disturbed by the defection of its members to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Elections are by the people and not the leadership of a party. There is need to be interested in the structure to win an election.

“People should not allow themselves to be used or being bought or paid to defect to a particular party that cannot win election in the state.

“I have the confidence that our party, PDP, will win on November 16. Even if 20 to 30 or more people defect to APC, it does not affect our party. We are not shaking.

“Winning election is by building a workable system and structures. It is by being committed. We are very confident to win because our candidate is the best.

“What we want in the state is a peaceful poll. Our people should be ready to vote for the right candidate; although some have been induced with money. People are being paid to defect, but that’s not a problem.

“My duty is to support security agencies for peaceful conduct of the election. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should step up the game for a free, fair and acceptable poll,” he said.