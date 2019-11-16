<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has alerted security agencies especially the military and the police of an alleged plot by leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to frustrate collation of results in Bayelsa State.

The Vice-Chairman, Media, APC Campaign Council, Julius Bokoru, in a statement on Saturday evening said the PDP hatched a fresh violent plot to subvert the will of the people of Bayelsa.

Bokoru said the plan was to engage areas of APC strongholds in gunshots and if given opportunity attack collation officers to stop the results from getting to the collation centres.

“We are monitoring what they are doing and we will continue to expose the evil plot of the PDP against the electoral process.

“We have most of the unit results and the people of Bayelsa have spoken and their wish must be respected.

“We are calling on security agencies to be vigilant and stay at alert so as not to be ambushed by unscrupulous and criminal elements hired by the PDP.

“We specifically called on them to pay attention to areas Governor Seriake Dickson has been complaining about. We can’t help the governor’s frustration because he is aware before now that the people of Bayelsa are willing and ever determined to end the misgovernance of this state,” he said.

Bokoru also asked the governor to stop heating up the polity by living up to the high demands of the office of the governor.

He said it was unbecoming for Governor Dickson to be making careless statements with the aim of inciting people to breach the peace of the state.

“Unfortunately for Dickson, everybody knows his style. The people of Bayelsa know this old tactics. Dickson should at least allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security operatives to do their work,” he said.