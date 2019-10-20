<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party in Bayelsa State has condemned the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for making “wild and miserable fabrications” about arms stockpile against the party.

The state Chairman of the PDP, Moses Cleopas, said in a statement on Sunday that Oshiomhole and other leaders of the APC were raising the false alarm as a ploy to justify a plot to deploy soldiers to rig the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Cleopas said that Bayelsans would resist any attempt by the APC to deploy soldiers to rig the governorship poll as they did in the last National Assembly election in the state where soldiers allegedly killed and maimed innocent people.

He called on Nigerians to ignore the APC allegation which, according to him, were inspired by the desperation of the party to cause mischief.

Cleopas said that it was absurd and ridiculous for Oshiomhole and his Deputy, Yekini Nabena, to make frivolous allegations about arms stockpile against the PDP when the Bayelsa APC has a sordid reputation for violence.

The PDP chairman reminded Oshiomhole who made the false allegation to recall how he hurried out of Bayelsa State to avoid being kidnapped by the leaders of the APC during their primaries in 2015.

He stressed that Bayelsans and Nigerians are aware of the fact that the APC was “a party of militant and cultists” in Bayelsa State with a sickening penchant for violence.

Cleopas said that the botched attempt to kidnap and behead the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, Mr. Kola Okunola, by APC militia in Brass for refusing to rig election in February showed clearly that the APC’s politics in Bayelsa is anchored on violence.

He added that the APC colluded with compromised soldiers to kill Government House Photographer, Mr. Reginald Dei and a PDP Ward Leader at Oweikorogha, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, in February, this year without any arrest or prosecution because of the pitiable politicization of security in the state.

Cleopas added that three suspects arrested out of seven armed thugs of the APC who attempted to assassinate the Special Adviser to Governor Dickson on Youth Affairs, Bobolayefa Owoupele, have been released by the police in a most suspicious manner.

He added that in other climes, the police would be parading the criminal elements to use it as a deterrent to others during the election.

He challenged Oshiomhole to disclose to the well meaning Nigerian public where the said arms were imported from, who imported them and where they are being kept.

He said that making such wild allegations has been the refrain of the APC which is built on lies and propaganda as Nabena made a similar allegation in February, 2019 during the general elections.

Cleopas also recalled that the same Nabena was reportedly arrested with arms and ammunition on February 23, 2019 at Odi, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government by soldiers who later released him to proceed to the nearby Trofani, after receiving a call from their superior.