The Bayelsa State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Douye Diri, has expressed appreciation to the delegates of the party for electing him, assuring that he would soon embark on a tour of all the local government areas (LGA) in the state to present his manifesto.

In a statement released by the Douye Diri Campaign Organisation, the candidate thanked Governor Seriake Dickson for his support and promised to reach out to other aspirants to ensure the party wins the November 16, 2019, governorship election.

The statement reads: “The Douye Diri Campaign Organisation expresses its deepest appreciation to delegates at the just concluded People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Bayelsa State for electing him as the flag bearer of the party for the November 16, 2019, governorship election. We are humbled and elated by the massive show of solidarity and the sacrifices made by the delegates to ensure that the distinguished senator emerges victorious in what has gone down as the most competitive governorship primary in the state.

“Our heartfelt gratitude also goes to our amiable leader, the Hon Seriake Dickson, Governor of Bayelsa State for his display of uncommon political leadership and sagacity. Let us also commend the national leadership of our party and the Governor Darius Ishiaku-led committee for a job well done, especially for allowing a level playing field. We also appreciate PDP leaders and stakeholders, women, youths and Bayelsans for their support, prayers and wise counsel.

“In the days ahead, we shall storm communities across the eight local government areas to present to our people what we are bringing to the table in the next four years.”

Diri who represents Bayelsa Central at the National Assembly, defeated 19 other aspirants to emerge the PDP candidate during the primary conducted at the Dr. Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, Yenagoa.