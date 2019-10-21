<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senator Douye Diri Campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the curious released by the police of three suspected thugs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who were arrested in connection with the assassination attempt on the Special Adviser to Governor Seriake Dickson on Youth Matters, Bobolayefa Owoupele.

The Director of the Committee on Media and Publicity, Dr Jonathan Obuebite, described the decision of the police to release three suspects as worrisome and shocking in a statement on Sunday.

He said that the men of the Bayelsa State Police Command arrested three of seven suspects who attempted to assassinate the Governor’s aide at a car wash in Opolo, Yenagoa, on Thursday.

According to Obuebite, while the Campaign Office commended the police for the prompt response to the crime, the police commander in charge of the squad that arrested the three suspects released them and promised to produce them on request.

He described the police action as ominous, distressing and brazenly partisan and called on the Inspector General of Police and the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police to investigate the scandalous release of the three suspected assassins.

He urged the IGP and the commissioner to give priority to the defence of the police image and integrity as a foremost law enforcement agency in the society by ordering the re-arrest and prosecution of the suspects who have been released under most questionable circumstances.