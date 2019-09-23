<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Senator Emmanuel Diffa, former lawmaker, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has a better candidate for the November governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Diffa made the claim while speaking with newsmen on Sunday said that it was laughable to begin to compare PDP’s candidate, Senator Douye Diri, with David Lyon, stressing that Diri would win Bayelsa State for the party.

He maintained that it was true that some nerves were frayed after the party’s primary election, where some felt that any of the other aspirants could have been chosen.

He pointed out that it was common in elections for people to feel aggrieved after any election but maintained that PDP as a party would always pride itself with experienced and grassroots members.

Diffa said that Diri as a grassroots politician would deliver the state to the party.

He stressed that issues related to the primary election were being addressed and he was hopeful that the other aspirants would close ranks, work for electoral victory for the party.

“We are sure of victory. You just mentioned that one of our chieftains said that Timi Alaibe should have been the candidate. Our party is blessed with great men and that is why some people could feel that Alaibe or any other aspirant should have emerged but I don’t agree that Diri would lose to Lyon.

“Diri is an experienced and grassroots politician and he would deliver Bayelsa to our party. We are reconciling aggrieved members and they would work with Diri to give victory to the party so that we would continue with the transformation work of Seriake Dickson. Bayelsa State is on upward movement that is the reason we would ensure that PDP continues to control leadership of the state,” he said.