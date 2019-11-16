<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commended the electorate in Bayelsa on the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s governorship election.

The NSCDC Assistant Commandant General (ACG), Mr Ideba Pedro, who led a monitoring team for the election, gave the commendation in an interview with newsmen on Saturday at Fankuku Primary Health Centre polling unit in Epie III, Amarata, Yenagoa.

Pedro said his team from the National Headquarters, Abuja, had gone to many polling units and reports from the situation room also indicated that the election had been peaceful.

“The electoral process today is very peaceful, if there is any rumour of shooting it is not to our knowledge.

“The turnout is very encouraging. As you see the crowd here and the electoral process is going on peacefully.

“The people of Bayelsa are exercising their franchise and there is no molestation. The roads are free because vehicular movement restriction is enforced by security agents on duty, ” Pedro said.

He described the working relationship among security agencies on election duty in Bayelsa as very robust.

Asked if there had been any record of vote buying, Pedro said that the corps was yet to see any.

“For us as security agents, we have been moving round and we have not witnessed anywhere there is vote buying except you have any to tell us,” he said.