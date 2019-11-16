<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Recently confirmed Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Nigeria Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr Maxwell Oko, on Saturday expressed appreciation with his Otuesega community for massively turning out to vote during the governorship election.

Oko who voted around 9.40 am at the Otuesega Community Secondary School in Bayelsa said he was not surprised at the level of turnout during the election.

In an interview with journalists shortly after voting, Oko said “those who expressed fears of violence would be shocked that we are having a peaceful election.

“You can see the crowd that has come out to vote. I am impressed and I hope it continues this way.”

Oko said the people have been massively mobilised ahead of the election and expressed optimism that the candidate of the APC, David Lyon would come out victorious.

“Election is a game of numbers. We mobilised our people adequately. What you are seeing is a product of hard work. I thank my people for coming out en masse.”