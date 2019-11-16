<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former Acting Governor, Chief Nestor Binabo, has raised the alarm that the materials for his Agoro Ward 11, Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, had yet to get to the area.

“The ward has 22 units. But the materials have not got to the ward. Voters in my ward are stranded because there are no materials to vote. We learnt that the Peoples Democratic Party has diverted the materials and its agents are currently thumb printing.

“We are calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to retrieve the materials and send them to our ward. We want to vote because that is the essence of democracy,” he said.