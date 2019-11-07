<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has said it is mandatory to deploy smart card readers in the prosecution of the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states.

A series of tweets via the Commission’s verified Twitter handle @inecnigeria confirmed this on Thursday.

Yakubu spoke at the stakeholders meeting in Yenagoa on Thursday.

The meeting also featured the signing of Peace Accord by stakeholders in the presence of the Chairman Traditional Rulers Council of Bayelsa State, King Alfred Diete Spiff; and representative of the Christian Association of Nigeria and that of the Chief Imam.

Yakubu said, “The Smart Card Readers have been configured and will be added to other sensitive materials and delivered together.

“Once again, let me reiterate that it is mandatory to use the SCRs for voter accreditation and authentication.”