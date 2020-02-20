<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chief David Lyon, the All Progressives Congress Governor-elect of Bayelsa State who was sacked a day to his inauguration by the Supreme Court said he has been preoccupied with exploring all legal processes and remedies available in the constitution to regain his mandate.

The APC gubernatorial spoke in wake of violence which has gripped Bayelsa, especially, Yenagoa, the State capital following the inauguration of Douye Diri, his Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, main opponent in the election to succeed Governor Seriake Dickson as governor last Friday, following the Supreme Court judgment.

Yesterday, the Police extended the dawn to dusk curfew imposed on the state as a result of the violence.

But in a statement on Wednesday, Lyon appealed to his supporters and loyalists of his part remain calm and eschew violence over, saying as a peacemaker, he would not support, sponsor or direct anybody to engage in violent protest and agitation because of the Supreme Court judgement.

Lyon, in the statement issued on his behalf by Alphine Ogoh, appealed to all stakeholders to remain calm and allow the legal team of the party explore all legal remedies available in law to restore the mandate of the people.

The statement reads: “Chief David Lyon reassures Nigerians and the peace-loving people of Bayelsa State that as a law-abiding citizen, he will never support, sponsor or direct anyone to engage in acts inimical to the progress and wellbeing of the same people he seeks to govern.

“Chief David Lyon recognizes that there are different stakeholders in politics and they all reserve their inalienable rights to their opinions on issues affecting their wellbeing.

Such stakeholders are also at liberty to express their opinions on issues but they should do so at all times within the ambit of the constitution and without making unfounded and unsubstantiated remarks against others, which amount to defamation.





“Chief David Lyon insists that those who know him and have interacted with him can attest to the indisputable fact that he is a peace-loving person.

His peaceful demeanor was demonstrated in the last governorship elections, when he seamlessly led peaceful electoral campaigns in the state.

Chief David Lyon has respect for civil liberty and believes in legal and democratic processes of resolving issues.

“Chief David Lyon also believes that in a democracy, the the court is the last hope of the common man. Following the court pronouncement, he has been preoccupied with exploring all legal processes and remedies available in the constitution in exercise of his fundamental human rights to address the unfortunate incident.

“Chief David Lyon appeals to his teeming supporters and the entire people of Bayelsa State to remain calm and go about their normal activities as the APC seeks all remedies available in law.

He urges everyone to eschew violence and avoid the temptation of engaging in acts that could tarnish the image of Bayelsa State and plunge the entire country into chaos.

“Chief David Lyon calls on all political leaders irrespective of their party affiliations to call their teeming supporters to order. He insists that nobody should take laws into their hands.

He maintains that a peaceful and stable Bayelsa is what he aspires to govern, and improve upon as a legacy for all.

“As a leader, Chief David Lyon implores every Bayelsan, who believes in him and his vision for the state not to blame his running mate for the unfortunate development.

“Chief David Lyon says that he is impressed at the opinions and expert views, which greeted the judgment of the Supreme Court within and across the length and breadth of our country.

“He also expresses his faith and confidence in the judicial process and the Supreme Court in particular, noting that at the end of the day, justice will be done to the good people of Bayelsa State”.