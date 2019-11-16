<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Security personnel had mounted checkpoints in major junctions in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, as the state votes to elect its governor.

There is a heavy security presence in major areas of Yenagoa, particularly Imgbi, Opolo, Akenfa, Igbogene Okarki and gateway junctions.

Also heavily manned is the Tombia Roundabout, a location within the town that hosts major transport companies and motor parks.

Although these junctions were barricaded, security agents on duty were not harassing road users.

Some residents said the presence of security agents had rekindled hopes that voters would be safe to exercise their franchise.

One of them, Mr. Henry Onari, a civil servant, commended the security personnel for their civility and peaceful conduct.

“I have not seen them harassing anybody, they are merely searching vehicles not marked for election duty, this is a good development,’’ Onari said.

Another resident, Mr. Leader Ndutimi, described the security checks at the junctions as a step in the right direction.

“It is an election day, we don’t expect free movement, thoroughness is expected of the security agencies, and that is what we are seeing,’’ Ndutimi said.