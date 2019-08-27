<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson-led Restoration Group swept the national delegates election of the Peoples Democratic Party in all the eight local government areas òf Bayelsa State.

The Restoration Team had earlier overran the Timi Alaibe Campaign Organisation and other non- Restoration aspirants of the party in three-main Ward Delegates Congress supervised by the Governor òf Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, on Saturday.

The Ward delegates who were elected on Saturday participated alongside other stakeholders to elect the national delegates of the party in the election organized by the Deputy Governor òf Abia State, Dr. Ude Oko Chukwu.

All the ward delegates assembled at the respective local government headquarters to join other stakeholders of the party to elect the national delegates from the local government areas.

A critical analysis of the list showed that over 90 per cent of the names that emerged from the election were members of the Restoration Caucus.

The outcome of the election of the national delegates, according to observers, is a further reinforcement of the dominance of the Restoration Group on the politics of the PDP and Bayelsa.