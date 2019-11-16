<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson, on Saturday alleged the establishment of a “well-organized election criminal brigandage” in the governorship election in the state.

He accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of working with security agencies to hijack voting materials.

The governor spoke at Polling Unit 005, Ward 2, Toru-Orua community, Sagbama Local Government Area of the state, shortly after casting his votes.

He said security agencies had aided the APC to move voting materials meant for Nembe and Southern Ijaw local government areas to unknown destinations.

“There is a well-organized election crime brigandage ongoing in our state. They have established unofficial collation centres in some places.

“The whole intention is to subvert the will of the people and jeopardize the efforts of well-meaning Bayelsa people to develop the state,’’ he said.

He, however, commended the people of Toru-Orua for their turnout during the election, saying, “your passion for positive change is commendable.’’

But, some residents expressed satisfaction at the level of calm and order in the conduct of the poll.

Some of the people who spoke with our reporter said the presence of security personnel in the community had reduced the tension among the voting public before the vote.

A community leader, Abite Alawei, said he was confident the process would be concluded without violence.

“We have not witnessed any breach of law and order in the community since the process began. Our people have conducted themselves orderly.

“As you can see, voting is also ongoing, and the process is orderly, we pray it continues this way till the end,’’ he said.

A teacher in the area, Amaye Soldier, also expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the polling officials in the unit.

“We are watching the process. So far, we are comfortable with the conduct of the election officials. They have shown fairness and purpose,’’ he said.