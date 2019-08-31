<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As the September 3 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bayelsa State primary approaches with 21 aspirants eyeing the party’s ticket for the November 16 governorship election, one of the aspirants, Dr Nimibofa Ayawei, has disclosed that the governor of the state, Henry Seriake Dickson has the right to support whosever he wants to.

Ayawei also said that the PDP primary was beyond endorsement adding that it was the soul of the state.

The former Chairman Board of Internal Revenue in the state, was speaking at the weekend in Yenagoa during an interactive session with journalists.

He, however, agreed that all 21 aspirants were eminently qualified to govern the state but maintained that at the end of the day; only one person will emerge as the flag bearer.

Rolling out his plans for the state if given the opportunity to govern, the aspirant stated his core two areas of concentration would mainly be on creating jobs for the unemployed youths and tackling insecurity.

The first PhD graduate of the Niger Delta University, where he is incidentally putting up a chemistry laboratory, said that he will, however, make sure that a road hits Brass where he said most of the oil vessels are domiciled.

Hinging mainly on unemployment and security, the analytical chemist, stated that the sea had the capacity of taking about 2000 youths off the streets thereby helping the security situation of the state.