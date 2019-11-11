<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ex-militant leader in Bayelsa, Comrade Eris Paul, has raised the alarm over a secret meeting between the State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson and former Inspector-General of Police, Mike Okiro, on an alleged plot to hire fake policemen and compromise the November 16 Governorship election in the state.

According to Eris Paul, the secret meeting between Okiro and Gov. Dickson was held on Saturday till the early hours of Sunday at the State Government House to discuss issues of alleged procurement of special policemen to serve as security personnel for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sagbama, Yenagoa, Nembe & Brass local government areas of the state.

Paul, who is known along the creeks as Gen. Ogunboss, also alleged that the former Inspector General of Police came into the state with three brand new Toyota Hilux vans loaded with Mobile Policemen from Mopol 19 barrack in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

According to him, ‘The Hilux in the middle were carrying items covered with ornamental clothes such as canopy. An inside source informed us that something is fishing, so there is need for the Inspector General of Police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to quickly intervene’.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain also alleged that the former IG, Mike Okiro also reportedly assured Gov. Seriake Dickson not to panic, that he’ll help provide him his own security men at Sagbama, Yenagoa, Nembe & Brass.

‘Believe me, the former IG Mike Okiro was my landlord in Abuja, but I packed out of his house when i noticed his closeness with Dickson who had been after my life for the past 7 years” he noted.

‘We are calling on the APC at the National level to quickly intervene, because something is stinking & the urgent need to do something immediately before things get out of hand.’

‘I perceived something smelly, that smell is smelly, Mike Okiro is visiting Henry Dickson few days to election with 3 brand new Toyota Hilux, loaded with Mopol 19 from Port Harcourt & one covered with an ornamental cloth such like canopy, it is headache not to believe that something was stinking.’

‘To Seriake Dickson, this election is worth the life of every Bayelsans who is against him & we must not sleep at every possible information because the governor is an enemy of good democracy, that is the only thing about very callous people.’