The governor of Bayelsa State, Hon Henry Seriake Dickson, has ascribed the verdict of the Supreme Court which returned the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Senator Douye Diri, as the governor elect, to the mercies of God.

The governor commended the judiciary for its courage, strict and exemplary adherence to the sterling ethos of the hallowed profession.

According to him the bold decision of the judiciary gives so much hope for democracy in the country.

The governor also thanked the Bayelsa people, all Nigerians of goodwill and the clergy for their support and persistent prayers throughout the period of pre-election dispute in the court.

The governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, stated that the victory was not just for the PDP but also the whole of Bayelsa and the entire Ijaw nation.





Dickson who called for calm and effective process of reconciliation in the state urged opinion and opposition leaders in the state to work for peace and reconciliation.

He said that there was no winner and no vanquished in the Bayelsa guber tussle adding that all Bayelsans had a duty to ensure that law and order did not come under threat in the state.

Dickson said disagreement is normal in politics, adding that the actors must display maturity to move on when the matter gets to the apex court and judgment delivered on it.

The governor urged that nobody should be molested or persecuted as a fallout of the judgment which returned the PDP candidate as the governor elect of Bayelsa.

He called on all Bayelsans and indeed the Ijaw nation to give the requisite attention to the ongoing efforts to develop Bayelsa.