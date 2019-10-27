<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, at the weekend said his administration’s performance was the reason people trooped out en masse to attend rallies organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State.

The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Fidelis Soriwei, commended the Bayelsa people for displaying overwhelming support for the PDP and its candidate, Douye Diri.

He said that the Restoration Government under his leadership was encouraged by the goodwill and the people’s show of appreciation for the developmental exploits of the administration.

The governor said that he would personally lead the mop up rallies for gubernatorial campaigns with effect from this week.

He said that it was a deliberate decision of the leadership of the PDP to create the campaign opportunities for the candidate and his running mate to have close and effective interactions with the electorates and to feel their pulse.

The governor thanked all the former aspirants and leaders of the party, who were working assiduously towards the victory of the party and the candidate.

He said that the massive attendance at the various campaign rallies showed that the few defections could not affect the political fortunes of the PDP boasting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) lacked the message, the structures and the presence to win election in Bayelsa.

He stressed that virtually all the elected officials of the National Assembly, State House òf Assembly, the local government areas, and others in the state, were all staunch members of the PDP and irrevocably committed to the victory of the party in the election.

The governor said that the APC was sponsoring magnified reports of purported defections and disagreements in the PDP to hoodwink Nigerians and the International Community to cover up alleged plot to compromise security and the Indepedent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He stressed that the APC had more problems with defections and crisis as no serious leader of the APC was supporting the gubernatorial campaign rallies of the APC and its candidate.

He noted that the APC was further factionalized by the multiple post-primary litigations by aggrieved leaders of the party with grave implications on the acceptability òf the Candidate even within the party.

He urged party members to be focused and avoid joining issues with the few defectors as the party under his leadership was holding reconciliatory meetings with them.