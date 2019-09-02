<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Less than 24 hours to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary in Bayelsa state, the delegates have been advised to ignore any rumour of endorsement and vote aspirant of their choice.

Elders and stakeholders of the party in Bayelsa state and the party national headquarters, Abuja, gave this advised on Monday.

The elders and stakeholders warned against imposition, pointing out that any attempt to armtwist and manipulate the primary will be resisted.

They were of the opinion that manipulating the primary will only give room for the emergence of unpopular candidate, which on the long run will not augur well for the party.

Speaking with newsmen, one of the elders and leaders of the party, who spoke on the condition of anonymity said “if Governor Seriake Dickson actually endorsed Sen. Diri Douye, it means that the party is no longer exhibiting what the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has been preaching.”

He said that Secondus has been saying there will not be imposition of candidate and that the era of godfatherism is over in the party.

The elder said: “If what we are hearing that the governor has endorsed Douye is true, it means we don’t really know what we are doing in PDP. How will the Chairman be preaching one thing and the governor is doing something else.

“What is the governor afraid of? If the aspirant he’s endorsing is popular, he should go to the field instead of allowing this issue of endorsement generating bad blood among the aspirants.