<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has struck out an appeal filed by the former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Heineken Lokpobiri, over the conduct of the September 4, 2019 state governorship election which saw David Lyon emerging as Governor-elect of Bayelsa State.





The three-panel of justices, which began reading of the three appeals namely CA/PH/575/2019, CA/PH/585/2019 and CA/PH/586/2019 before 10 am, struck out Lokpobiri’s case for being statute-barred.

The Court is on the second appeal.