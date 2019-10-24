<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Honorable Markson Fefegha, who resigned his appointment has rescinded the decision.

Fefegha, in a letter announcing his return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that the decision to resign was due to a breakdown in communication.

The commissioner who commended Governor Dickson for his developmental strides urged all his supporters to join the concerted efforts to support the PDP to victory in the forthcoming election.

The letter reads, “It is with a deep sense of responsibility that I address my colleagues, political associates and supporters through this medium.

“You will recall that I resigned my appointment as Commissioner for Mineral Resources on the 18th of October, 2019 because of what I perceived as “political uncertainty” and other considerations.

“This was due largely to the communication gap between me and His Excellency, Henry Seriake Dickson, Governor of Bayelsa State, at the time. Having met and discussed with him, I have reconsidered my decision to remain in the party and the government.

“Over the years, we have a shared bond of friendship and the mystic cord of brotherhood, which cannot be sacrificed on the altar of political exigencies.

“I shall continue to lavish adulation to his developmental efforts and quality of leadership to Bayelsa State and the Ijaw nation

“I urge all my supporters to remain steadfast and continue to support the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Let us join hands together to build a prosperous Bayelsa State. I thank you for your understanding.”