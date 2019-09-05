<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governorship candidate of Bayelsa State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Douye Diri, said he would soon storm communities across the eight local government areas in the state with his campaign team to present to Bayelsans what he is “bringing to the table in the next four years.”

Diri disclosed this in a release issued by his campaign organisation, copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos, as he said he was humbled by the show of support from the state governor, Mr Henry Seriake Dickson, the party leadership, the delegates, among others.

He equally commended the efforts of other aspirants who he said gave their best shot for the ticket, pointing out that his victory was a collective one while enjoining them as true party men to stand with him to ensure that the project on hand became a reality.

According to him, “It (campaign) is going to be an interesting voyage as we intend to use the opportunity to discuss facts on competence, prosperity of our people and stable governance as a whole.”

The PDP governorship candidate, while acknowledging the support given by the state governor, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to him, saying he had displayed uncommon political leadership and sagacity.

“Our heartfelt gratitude also goes to our amiable leader, His Excellency the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson, Governor of Bayelsa State for his display of uncommon political leadership and sagacity,” the PDP standard-bearer said, just as he also applauded the party national leadership and the Governor Darius Ishaku led committee “for a job well done, especially for allowing a level playing field.”

Senator Siri, who also appreciated women and youths and Bayelsans generally for their support, prayers and wise counsel since the journey started.