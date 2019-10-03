<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governorship candidate, in Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has assured the people of his desire to build on the legacies of the state founding fathers if elected on November 16.

Diri, in a statement to mark the 23rd anniversary of Bayelsa creation and Nigeria at 59 said that Bayelsa and the nation shared the same anniversary, adding that it was a time for stock-taking and renewal.

He said that despite the challenges facing Bayelsa State, there were glittering spots to cheer about, adding that successive administrations had made impact and the people should look forward with hope and confidence.

Diri said his aspiration to be governor was founded on the need to regenerate the cause of development and socio-economic betterment of the people.

He vowed to build on the legacies of the founding fathers and in particular the achievements of the Restoration Administration of the incumbent Governor Seriake Dickson.

He said: ”On the occasion of the 23rd anniversary of Bayelsa State, I want to express my heartfelt wishes to all our people, at home and abroad. Like with all states and indeed the nation, the challenges of socio-economic and political stability are issues of concern. But we must be resolute that we would overcome and become better.

“The challenge is for us to strive harder and rekindle hope and continue to build on the legacies of our founding fathers to make Bayelsa State a distinct land of beauty where peace reigns and enterprise matches prosperity for the good of all Bayelsans.

“The import of my message is to insist on the right leadership at all levels, a kind of leadership that is imbued with vision and commitment for the overall welfare of the people.

“Yet, it is gratifying that despite the situation around us, we can still see some glittering spots of concrete achievements from the past till now as manifested in the remarkable legacies of the Restoration Government ably led by Governor Seriake Dickson. This is a thing we should rejoice about as we look forward with hope and confidence to build on these legacies and create a better Bayelsa State.“

The PDP governorship candidate also called on Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the cause of nationhood by embracing patriotism and work collectively to enhance peace and unity.