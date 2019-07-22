<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Bayelsa State Physical Planning and Development Board has warned governorship aspirants and their supporters against indiscriminate pasting and erection of campaign materials.

In a statement by the Executive Chairman, Ebi Waribigha, told aspirants to desist from such practice.

It was gathered that the board has inaugurated a task force to enforce the law in Yenagoa and clear some of the campaign materials.

The statement reads: “The public should be informed that these advertorials fall short of prescribed standards and best practices, as they distort the aesthetic condition of the city, cause impediment to free flow of traffic, pose danger to pedestrians/motorists and transmit offensive and unethical messages to the public.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 35, 78 and other relevant sections of the Bayelsa State Physical Planning and Development Law and the Regulations made pursuant to the law, accord the Board the statutory right to regulate and issue permit approvals for the location, design, display and construction of outdoor signpost, advertisement boards, electronic display screens, posting of bills/posters and other forms of outdoor advertisement.

“The Board, therefore, warn the public that henceforth, government shall not condone these activities without authorisation from the Board. To this end, all individuals, government, political parties, aspirants and their supporters and corporate organisations should obtain a valid permit from the Bayelsa State Physical Planning and Development Board (former CCDA) on Sani Abacha Road for all existing and intending posters, signage and billboards.

“Failure to adhere to this announcement shall attract appropriate sanctions, including but not limited to payment of fines/penalties, forfeiture and/or prosecution among others”.