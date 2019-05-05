<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A governorship aspirant in Bayelsa State, Romeo Bekeyei, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the electoral bill into law to avoid manipulation of the governorship election.

Bekeyei, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the call while addressing journalists in Abuja recently, saying signing the bill into law would not only help to check manipulation of results, but would also address vote buying, stealing of ballot boxes and invasion of collation centres by thugs.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently scheduled both Bayelsa and Kogi states governorship elections for November 2, 2019.

At the briefing, the governorship aspirant said the heavy militarisation of the elections would not be necessary when the Bill is signed into law as it would help to check manipulation and other vices associated with elections.

“With the Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections coming up in November later this year, Bekeyei urged the president “to sign the electoral bill into law. If the bill is signed into law, it will help to check manipulation and even invasion of collation centre by thugs.”

He explained that signing the electoral bill into law would help to check a repeat of what happened during the presidential, governorship, national and state assemblies elections.

Bekeyei said the electoral law would help the nation to compete with other nations of the world in terms of election, adding that Nigeria is ripe for electronic voting and other associating packages that come with the law.

The aspirant said that countries in the world have moved on, while Nigeria was still trying to get it right, noting that enabling laws would help the country to walk the part of progress.