The Supreme Court on Wednesday described the request by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to review its judgment voiding the participation of its candidate in the Bayelsa governorship election as vexatious, frivolous and an abuse of court process.

The court held that the suit filed on behalf of the APC, its sacked governor-elect and deputy governor-elect, Mr David Lyon and Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, lacked merit and accordingly dismissed it.





The apex court in the unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Amina Augie, came down heavily on the counsel to the applicants for filing the motions which amounts to desecration of the judiciary.

“I feel like shedding tears that senior counsel in this case would ever bring this kind of frivolous applications during my life time”, Justice Augie said in an emotion laden voice.

She subsequently ordered the lawyers, Chief Afe Babalola SAN and Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN to pay the sum of N10 million to each of the three respondents as fine.

Justice Augie said the fine is to be personally paid by the lawyers.