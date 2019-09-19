<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would receive the greatest shocker of its life by losing the November 16 governorship election says All Progressive Congress (APC) House of Representatives member, representing Nembe/Brass Federal Constituency, Hon Israel Sunny-Goli.

Goli in an interview ahead the governorship election said those insisting that Bayelsa is a traditional PDP state where APC cannot win are oblivious of the reality on ground due to the abject poverty the PDP government has subjected Bayelsans to.

According to him the PDP have nothing to campaign with to convinced people to vote for them for another round of anti-people policies.

“On November 16 PDP would get the shocker of their life. APC would not only come out victorious, it would a landslide victory. What is PDP going to use to campaign. After eight years they could not even provide street light for the people of the state. It has been constructing the only express road for eight years. Mark it today; APC would give PDP a shocker.“

On the choice of the APC standard bearer Chief David Lyon and his running mate, Senator Bishop Degi Eremienyo, Sunny-Goli urged Bayelsans to vote for the pair as they would use their humble disposition and patriotic zeal to serve the interest of Bayelsans.

The lawmaker who decried the high level of insecurity and relative poverty in the state lamented that the Governor Henry Seriake Dickson government is insensitive to the plight of Bayelsans. He stated that the present administration has run out of ideas that can put the state on a fast lane of rapid development and economic prosperity.

“I can assure you that when Chief David Lyon is elected governor he will create the enabling environment for Bayelsans to move freely and carry out theur respective business. Bayelsans would soon experience positive change. APC as a party is committed to dislodge members of the Restoration team from Bayelsa Government in order to develop Bayelsa. The defection people are witnessing is just the beginning of the realization that people are tired of the so-called Restoration Government.”

Meanwhile the Elections Petitions Tribunal (EPT) has dismissed the petitions filed by the PDP against the election of Hon Samson Awudulu of Nembe Constituency 3 and Hon Timi Agala-Omubo of Brass Constituency 2.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Awudulu and Agala-Omubo winners in the March 9 House of Assembly election but the PDP had challenged the result. This ruling brings to five the number of petitions filed by the PDP but dismissed by the EPT.