The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused thugs loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) of hijacking electoral materials in Nembe area of Bayelsa State.

In a tweet on its official Twitter handle – @OfficialPDPNig, the party said: “#BayelsaDecides2019 Bayelsa guber: Reporting live from Nembe, material forward 8, 9 & 10 have been hijacked to an unknown location by @OfficialAPCNg thugs.

“Electoral officers and some voters were injured/killed.”

The APC had also accused the PDP thugs of shooting and hijacking of electoral materials in Sagbama area of the state.