The All Progressives Congress (APC) suffered defeat in Sagbama, the Local Governmenr Area of Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson.
The PDP candidate, Senator Douye Diri, defeated the APC candidate, David Lyon, scoring 60,339 while Lyon got 7,831 votes. The local government has 109,460 registered voters while accredited voters were 70,111.
