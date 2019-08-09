<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Venezuela, Ambassador Felix Oboro, has declared that the immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, is best qualified to be the successor of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson because of his passion for the development of Bayelsa.

Oboro speaking in an interactive session in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, said Bayelsans do not need a dictator but a governor that would listen to the people

According to Oboro, though the APC have discovered the attributes of a governor in the aspiration of Lokpobiri, the next governor of the state should not be someone that dictates, intimidate and display Mr-know-it-all without advice from the cabinet and the people of the state.

“We want a person who will listen not necessarily only his followers but also those in his cabinet. They should be able to advise him and give him reasons why certain things should not be done. We don’t want a Mr. Know-it-all. We don’t need a dictator to rule Bayelsa,” he said.

Oboro pointed out that, as a Secretary to the State Government (SSG) under the administration of Late D.S.P Alameiseigha, he was involved in the proper advice to him that resulted in the popularity of his administration and implementation of policies and execution of projects that have stood the test of time.

“In the first two and a half years of Alamieyeseigha, he listened to advice from me. That was why in the first two and half years of his administration, Alameiyeseigha was respected and popular. If you abuse Alamieyeseigha that time, an Ijaw boy can slap you.”

On the decision of APC leaders in Bayelsa to declare support for the governorship aspiration of Lokpobiri, Oboro said with the way and manner members of the campaign organization were put together it was evident that he (Lokpobiri) was ready to be a listening governor.

“I saw he is very prepared and listen to advice. If you look carefully, Heineken has not insulted any member of the APC and he has also been very careful to insult anyone in the PDP. That means he has taken to our advice. And if he continues like this and becomes governor, he can do well. We don’t need a Mr- knows-it-all. We don’t need a dictator to rule Bayelsa.”