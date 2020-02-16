<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has said the profuse commendation that issued from the PDP to the Supreme Court and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the judgement nullifying the victory of candidate of the APC has given out the main opposition party as double faced and fraudulent.

Nabena, a chieftain of the APC wondered why the Peoples Democratic Party and its national chairman does not see what has happened in Bayelsa as threat to democracy.

As a party, he said APC has formally demanded a fresh election in Bayelsa state in a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole while affirming the supremacy of the Apex Court, forwarded a letter to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, titled: Judgement in Appeal No: SC.1/2020 between Peoples Democratic Party Request for conduct of fresh governorship election in Bayelsa state.”

Speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, the Baylesa born APC chieftain demanded that the rule of law must be adhered to in the case of the Bayelsa governorship, insisting that the people of Bayelsa should allowed to have a government of their choice.





“When the Supreme Court decided against the PDP on the Imo governorship, the PDP led in protest by its National Chairman, Uche Secondus, went around the European Union, UK and US embassies wailing that ‘Nigeria’s democracy is under threat’. What has suddenly changed in the case of the Bayelsa Governorship?

“This only goes to show that these foreign concerns and all Nigerians must be wary of the motor park politics and insincere antics of the PDP.

“The contentions on the Bayelsa Governorship is far from over. We are all aware of the NYSC certificate forgery case of the Bayelsa deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo as well as the decision of the APC National leadership to continue to pursue all legal avenues to contest INEC’s decision to declare Duoye Diri as Bayelsa Governor, having failed to meet the mandatory constitutional requirement to become the governor.

“I urge all lovers of democracy to continue to press that the rule of law is adhered to not only in the case of Bayelsa state, but in all matters. Democracy is a game of numbers and the majority must have their way.” Nabena stated.