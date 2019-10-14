<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The All Progressives Congress (APC) may have taken steps to woo Timi Alaibe, runner-up for the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 gubernatorial poll, as it moves to reap from the internal schism that has polarised the party in the state.

Alaibe is currently in court challenging the declaration of Senator Douye Diri as winner of the PDP primary.

The alleged move, it was learnt, followed pressure mounted by a group of APC youths in the South South which urged the national leadership of the party to reach out to Alaibe and other disgruntled persons in the PDP, while seeking for reconciliation with its former members that pitched tent with PDP in the state.

The APC group operating under the aegis of Young Stakeholders Forum (YSF), South-South zone, said reconciliation within and understanding outside the party would boost the party’s chances in the coming poll and ensure APC’s victory in the governorship election at least for the first time in Baylesa since 1999.

The group believed that the chances of APC taking over Bayelsa currently is very high but the party’s Governors Forum, the National Working Committee (NWC) and the Bayelsa State leadership of the party, under the former Governor Timipreye Sylva, must forget and swallow their pride and political sentiments and reach out to political gladiators in Bayelsa.

Hon. Charles Ibinabo, leader of the group, in a statement, released Sunday in Abuja said Bayelsa is up for grabs for APC, but only if its leaders could reach out to some persons and ensure total reconciliation among its members.

Hon. Ibinabo specifically called on the Presidency to convene an urgent roundtable with all the aggrieved governorship aspirants in the state and secure their commitment to the election, adding that Timi Alaibe’s political family, including former APC Bayelsa State chairman, Chief Tiwe Orunimighe, and the former APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Timi Frank, who had predicted a victory for APC, among others.

Ibinabo said, “Timi Alaibe’s political family cannot be ignored in Bayelsa politics. This is a man with massive supporters across all the political parties in the state and being a former APC leader in the state, he should be talked to.

“For the former APC state chairman, Chief Tiwe Orunimighe, and the former APC spokesman, Timi Frank, their support becomes necessary because of their antecedents, the area they come from and their influence in Bayelsa politics.”