The Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, on Thursday declared that the All Progressive Congress has no governorship candidate in the state for the November 16th, 2019 governorship election.

The court pronounced that the governorship primary conducted by APC in Bayelsa was not done in compliance with the guidelines & the constitution of the party.