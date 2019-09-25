<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The All Progressive Congress (APC) has criticised Bayelsa Governor Henry Seriake Dickson over his recent comments on the governorship candidate of the APC in the November 16 gubernatorial election.

Dickson had in a recent media chat described Lyon as a “rookie” who is not “sellable” and was not validly nominated as candidate of the opposition party.

However, the Media Adviser to Lyon, Mr Gift Ebiki, in a reaction said Dickson was in no position to discuss the candidacy of Lyon, adding that the Governor has shown by his comments that the PDP is afraid to face the APC in the governorship election.

According to him, rather than bother himself with the APC he should be worried about his crisis-ridden PDP and failure of his agents to destabilise the APC.

“That Governor Dickson would say APC does not have a validly elected candidate is the highest level of mischief. APC has a validly elected candidate, Chief David Lyon. Governor Dickson is not in a position to discuss APC matters; he should concern himself with his crisis-ridden PDP. His comments have further shown that the leadership of the state is behind some failed APC aspirants who wanted to cause confusion. But they have failed woefully this time because Bayelsans are more informed than they imagined,” Lyon’s spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the APC Youth Vanguard (APCYG) has asked Governor Dickson and the PDP to stop focusing on David Lyon but to concentrate on their own campaign.

In a statement signed by Kune Inifie and Ebibai Inegite, President and Secretary respectively, the APCYG decried the attacks on Lyon, saying that the PDP was nervous about its impending defeat in the coming election.

The statement read in part: “It is obvious from statements coming out from Governor Dickson and the leadership of the PDP in the state that they are terrified about the soaring profile of David Lyon since he emerged our governorship candidate. Dickson, who refers to himself as an interested bystander, can no longer hide his political nervousness about the impending crushing defeat his party would suffer in the November 16 governorship election. It is clear that Dickson wishes his candidate and his party do not face David Lyon in the governorship election but, unfortunately for him, David Lyon is the valid candidate of the APC who is going to lead our party to victory and take over government from February 14 2020.”