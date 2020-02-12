<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed happiness over the Supreme Court judgement dismissing the case filed by Heineken Lokpobiri affirming David Lyon as the valid candidate of the party in Bayelsa State governorship poll.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday dismissed Lokpobiri’s case challenging Lyon’s emergence as the valid candidate during the party primary conducted last year.

Reacting to the judgement, APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, commended the Apex Court for taking side with the people of Bayelsa state.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja shortly after the ruling, the APC deputy spokesperson said that the Supreme Court has confirmed that the case instituted by Lokpobiri was baseless.

He maintained that though the former Senator was well within his legal rights to approach the courts, it was clear Bayelsans knew their choice.

“We congratulate the Bayelsa State Governor-elect, David Lyon and all party stakeholders on the Supreme Court ruling affirming Lyon as the valid APC Governorship candidate for Bayelsa state. The Apex Court in their ruling sided with Bayelsans.





“From the APC primaries to the governorship election, it was clear that Bayelsans knew who they wanted to govern them. The decision of party members and the Bayelsa electorate was unanimous as seen in the overwhelming votes they gave the governor-elect, David Lyon in the APC direct primaries and the governorship election.

“Although baseless, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri decided to petition the election in the courts. As we can see, that petition has been dismissed and put to rest by the Supreme Court. We are now focussed on delivering our electoral promise to Bayelsans and bring true development which our dear state deserves. Finally, Bayelsans can go home and enjoy responsibly a glass of Heineken,” he joked.

Lyon will be inaugurated on February 14, 2020. A five-member panel of the court led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili unanimously dismissed the appeal filed by Heineken Lokpobiri, who had instituted his case seeking to be declared the valid winner of September 4, 2019 primary election of the All Progressives Congress.

Delivering the lead judgment of the apex court, Justice Inyang Okoro affirmed the January 11, 2020 judgment of the Port Harcourt Division of the Court of Appeal, which had earlier dismissed Lokpobiri’s suit challenging Lyon’s victory in the primary election.