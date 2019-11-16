<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Bayelsa governorship election, Senator Douye Diri, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of colluding with the security agents to manipulate the election.

Senator Diri stated this shortly after casting his vote at his Ward six, Unit four in Sampou community, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, at about 10.40 am.

His words: Things are going on peacefully in my unit and Kolga. But, I have reports of pockets of electoral fraud committed by APC, coming on with thugs to hijack materials denying PDP members from voting. I raised the red flag about Nembe Bassambiri. What I have is that no PDP agent is allowed to go into Nembe Bassambiri.

“At Eniware in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, the reports I have is that the APC thugs went there. The same with Opolo, and other places. But we are monitoring the process.”

He called on INEC to justify the huge investments on the election by ensuring free, fair and credible poll.

“Let me call on the umpire first, the INEC, to be alive to their responsibility on the disturbing reports on the incidences we are hearing. Where they need to invoke their power, they should do so either not accepting cooked up results where materials have been hijacked.”