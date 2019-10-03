<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Yekini Nabena, has raised the alarm over what he called the rising politically-motivated violence in Bayelsa State, ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

Nabena, who raised the alarm on Wednesday during a chat with reporters in Abuja, also called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Adamu Mohammed, to proscribe the state security outfit, Operation Doo Akpo over alleged compromise and being used by the state government to harass and intimidate the opposition.

The deputy national publicity secretary, who spoke on the backdrop of the violence that erupted in the Bayelsa State capital, Yenagoa, on Monday, following the House of Assembly’s crisis, alleged that a principal official of the state, had been instigating unrest in the state.

He said he had reliable information that some elements within Bayelsa State chapter of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had mobilised thugs with dangerous weapons from neighbouring states to cause unrest in the state before the election.

“With the popular APC candidacy of David Lyon, Bayelsans have already decided to do away with the failed administration of Governor Dickson and his stooge which he has foisted on the PDP. No amount of rigging and intimidation will deter Bayelsans. The wind of change is blowing across the state, regardless of party leanings.” Nabena said.