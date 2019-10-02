<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mr Yekini Nabena, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged stakeholders in Bayelsa not to undermine the electoral process to ensure hitch-free Nov. 16 governorship poll in the state.

Nabena, who is the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, made the call on Wednesday while speaking with journalists in Abuja.

He said that the party had uncovered plans by Gov. Seriake Dickson to undermine the electoral process and security during the election to favour the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nabena said that such plans would fail.

The APC deputy spokesman also raised an alarm over the level of insecurity in the state ahead of the election.

“Information at our disposal has it that some elements of the PDP have mobilised thugs with dangerous weapons from neighbouring states to cause unrest in Bayelsa ahead of the poll,”he said.

The Bayelsa born politician said the APC had already petitioned the Inspector General of Police (I-G) on the worsening security situation in the state.

“As witnessed in the State House of Assembly, the violence that erupted in the state capital, Yenogoa on Monday over disputed removal of the Speaker, State House of Assembly, is a testimony to the insecurity in the state.

“Dickson is arming thugs to harass political opponents ahead of the election.

“With the popular APC candidate Mr David Lyon, Bayelsans have already decided to do away with the failed administration of Dickson and his stooge which he has foisted on the PDP.

“No amount of rigging and intimidation will deter Bayelsans. The wind of change is blowing across the state, regardless of party leanings.

“We cannot allow the governor for the sake of his selfish politics, undermine and rubbish the work of President Muhammadu Buhari in ensuring lasting peace and security in the state and the entire Niger Delta,” the APC chieftain said.