Yekini Nabena, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has joined traditional rulers in Bayelsa state in condemning alleged stockpiling of weapons ahead of the November 16 governorship election in the state, accusing the state government as leading the lawless act.

Nabena, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party alleged told journalists in Abuja Thursday that the small oil rich state is being transformed into a war zone ahead of the poll as more militant groups are being armed allegedly at the behest of the outgoing administration of Seriake Dickson.

“Bayelsa State is being transformed to a war zone ahead of the election. Governor Seriake Dickson has seen clearly that defeat is imminent for his candidate and has now resorted to deploy violence to force his will on the people,” Nabena told newsmen Thursday in Abuja during his regular media interaction..