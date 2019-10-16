<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahead of the November gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State, Sunday Oputu, chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former chairman of Conference of Nigeria Political Party (CNPP) in Bayesa State, has passed a vote of no confidence on the gubernatorial candidate of the party in Bayelsa, David Lyon, insisting that he lacked capacity to win the state for APC.

Oputu maintained that Lyon did not have the requisite competence, pointing that the security contract he had with AGIP to secure the pipeline shouldn’t be a yardstick to measure his competence to lead the state.

He insisted that even in the area he had not shown competence. He said that for over six years that he had been on the contract the environmental hazard hadn’t been controlled because he had been unable to engage the young men involved in illegal mining.

He pointed out that it was a mere deceit to claim he was a philanthropist since nobody had been empowered by him anywhere.

The APC chieftain stated on African Independent Television (AIT) on Tuesday that Senator Heineken Lokpobiri was the authentic candidate of the party, stressing that Timipire Sylvia had been responsible for the crisis in the party in Bayelsa.

He said that the court would give judgment in Lokpobiri’s favour because he was the one that the party executive voted for, maintaining that Lyon acting as a stooge of Sylva would not give him any advantage.

He accused the state chairman of not being alive to his responsibility and operated from Sylva’s house in Abuja.

He insisted that the problem in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was a child’s play compared with what was happening in Bayelsa APC.