The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has concluded arrangements to formally commence its campaigns for the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

To this end, the opposition APC has come up with a time table for the campaign activities across the statutory eight local government areas of the state.

The campaigns’ itinerary was made available to newsmen in Yenagoa on Sunday by the Secretary, Media and Publicity Committee, APC Governorship Campaign Council, Doifie Buokoribo, who is also the party’s state publicity secretary.

It indicated that the campaigns will begin on Monday (today) with a visit to the Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa East Senatorial District.

The other seven local government councils will take their turns subsequently from Tuesday at designated towns in the areas.

According to the message, the APC will hold the grand finale on November 12 at the Ox-Bow Lake Pavillion in Yenagoa, the state capital.